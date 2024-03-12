Nodthera Neuroinflammation Drug has Positive Impact on Parkinsons Disease

× Expand Shutterstock

NodThera have announced positive data from its Phase Ib/IIa study in Parkinson’s disease patients, evaluating the effects of its oral, brain-penetrant NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor NT-0796, on inflammatory and disease-specific biomarkers in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

NodThera’s study demonstrated mean reductions of key pro-inflammatory biomarkers in CSF (e.g. IL-1β, IL-6, CCL2, CXCL1 and CXCL8) over 28 days compared to baseline to levels approximating those of healthy elderly controls, demonstrating reversal of NLRP3-mediated neuroinflammation. In addition, reductions in neurodegenerative markers were also observed following oral dosing of NT-0796, including NfL and soluble TREM (sTREM2). In subjects with elevated acute phase biomarkers CRP and fibrinogen, levels were reduced significantly, consistent with the peripheral anti-inflammatory effects of NT-0796 seen in elderly healthy volunteers studied in an earlier stage of the trial.

Alan Watt, Chief Executive Officer of NodThera, said: “Our new findings in Parkinson’s disease, a condition with substantial unmet medical needs, are profound and highly encouraging. They bolster our confidence in the ongoing program, with Phase II studies now in advanced planning stages. The correlation between Parkinson’s disease and neuroinflammation is well-documented, with alpha-synuclein fibrils triggering microglial NLRP3 activation, leading to neuroinflammation and subsequent neurodegeneration. This is the inaugural demonstration of an NLRP3 inhibitor’s potential to not only address Parkinson’s disease but also offer a broader impact on neurodegenerative diseases. Given that existing Parkinson’s treatments primarily manage symptoms, our innovative, disease-modifying strategy presents a significant shift, aiming to stop the disease progression. NT-0796’s demonstrated efficacy in reducing neuroinflammation in patients heralds a substantial advancement towards halting this devastating disease.”

NT-0796 was safe and well tolerated; adverse events (AEs) were mainly mild and transient, and no serious adverse events (SAEs) were observed. Pharmacokinetics indicated the drug candidate’s potential for once-daily dosing and levels of the drug candidate in the brain, determined by measuring the concentration in CSF, were found to be maintained over 24 hours.

Taken together, the findings demonstrate that NT-0796 successfully delivered anti-neuroinflammatory and anti-inflammatory changes within 7 days and sustained for 28 days, indicating excellent potential for long-term, oral dosing in Parkinson’s disease patients.

Prof. Thomas Foltynie BSc, MBBS, MRCP, PhD, Professor of Neurology in the Department of Clinical and Movement Neurosciences, UCL Institute of Neurology and Consultant Neurologist at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London, said: “These results are particularly promising for the future of Parkinson’s disease treatment, providing a compelling approach to the modulation of inflammation in the brain, a key driver in the development of this disease. Such an approach has the potential to change the face of treatment – actually stopping the disease in its tracks, that would be of enormous value to those living with Parkinson’s disease.”

The findings from NodThera’s study will be presented on Friday March 8 at AD/PD 2024, the international conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and related neurological disorders, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal.