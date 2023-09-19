Norgine Appoint Saulo Martiniano as Chief Operating Officer

Norgine, a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients, recently announced the appointment of Saulo Martiniano as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Saulo joins Norgine with a wealth of experience and a unique blend of leadership, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of manufacturing operational excellence and supply chain.

In his previous role at L’Oréal, Saulo was responsible for leading Global Manufacturing Excellence across 38 plants worldwide and more than 10,000 employees. Saulo will be based in the UK with responsibility for overseeing Norgine's global operations and driving growth across the business to further strengthen the company's position as a leader in European healthcare solutions. With a track record of success in fostering collaboration and implementing innovative strategies, Saulo is well-equipped to lead Norgine’s operations as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

"I am delighted to welcome Saulo as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Christopher Bath, CEO of Norgine. “Saulo's proven expertise in operational excellence and his dynamic leadership style make him an ideal fit to lead our global operations. We are confident that his strategic insights will further propel Norgine's mission of bringing novel and impactful products to market."

Saulo Martiniano, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, “Norgine is at an exciting juncture, with a strong commitment to enhancing outcomes through groundbreaking and innovative solutions," and continued, "I am thrilled to be joining the strong team at Norgine at this exciting time and look forward to working closely with the talented professionals here to deliver impactful results for patients and all our customers."

In addition to L’Oreal, Saulo also held senior positions at Mars and Reckitt with responsibility across many countries including Brazil, Mexico, the US, France, and the UK.