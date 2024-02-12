Novartis Cosentyx Approved by Scottish Medicines Consortium

× Expand Shutterstock

Novartis announced that, following positive advice from the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC), Cosentyx (secukinumab) is now available in Scotland on the NHS. It is licensed for adults with active moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) (acne inversa) who have responded inadequately to conventional systemic HS therapy. The advice applies for use in adult patients with active moderate to severe HS for whom adalimumab is contraindicated or otherwise unsuitable, including those who have failed to respond or have lost response to prior adalimumab treatment.

“We are delighted that the SMC has decided to make secukinumab available to eligible people in Scotland living with HS. Those living with the condition often experience debilitating pain, which can make everyday tasks such as dressing, bathing and sitting at a desk chair really challenging”, said Phil Brady, Chief Operating Officer at the British Skin Foundation. “HS can also have a substantial impact on many other aspects of a person’s life, such as their mental health and relationships. New treatment options are needed to help the HS community find relief from the burden of this disease.”

Secukinumab is the second biologic treatment option to receive positive SMC advice for the treatment of HS, offering a new option to help patients manage their condition. HS is a long-term, painful, chronic and progressive inflammatory skin disease that causes recurring boil-like lumps that can burst into open wounds, leading to irreversible scarring, often in the most intimate parts of the body. HS affects approximately 2% of the Scottish population, and on average, it takes 10 years for people living with HS to receive a correct diagnosis, resulting in disease progression and significantly impacting their quality of life.

“Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is an undertreated and debilitating disease. It causes considerable pain, distress and unpleasant symptoms to sufferers. Until now, there has only been one approved treatment for HS (adalimumab), which may not be suitable for everyone”, said Dr Fiona Craig, Consultant Dermatologist, Scotland. “The approval of secukinumab for HS by the SMC is a positive step for sufferers of this condition in Scotland and provides physicians in Scotland with a second treatment option that has been shown to reduce disease activity and improve the quality of life for patients with HS.”