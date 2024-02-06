Novo Holdings to Invest in Indian Private Hospital Chain

× Expand Shutterstock

Novo Holdings have announced its investment in Manipal Hospitals, which constitutes Novo Holding’s largest investment in Asia to date. Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India, providing comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients within India and from around the globe.

Established in 1991 with the launch of its flagship hospital in Bangalore, Manipal has become one of the pre-eminent private hospital chains in India. The network currently comprises 33 hospitals across the country with a bed capacity of 9,500+, serving an annual footfall of approximately 6 million patients.

Dr. Amit Kakar, Managing Partner and Head of Novo Holdings Asia Investments, said: “The demand for affordable and accessible private healthcare services in India is increasing rapidly, and Manipal stands at the forefront to address patient needs through its consistent growth and ability to provide high-quality patient services at affordable prices. It has a history of several successful mergers and acquisitions, which is enabling patient care closer to home. Together with a highly capable executive team and like-minded investor base, I am excited for Novo Holdings to be part of Manipal’s next phase on its remarkable journey.”

Navjeewan J. Khosla, Partner, Novo Holdings Asia Investments, added: “We are very pleased to announce the investment in Manipal Hospitals. It represents our commitment towards filling the gap between the enormous demand and underserved healthcare infrastructure in India. By offering a vast range of high-end procedures and demonstrating a strong track record of delivering high-quality care at an affordable cost, a strong medical, technical and management team, Manipal is contributing to raising the bar for private hospitals in India.”