OGT Launches New SureSeq Myeloid Fusion Panel

OGT, a leading global provider of genomic research and diagnostic solutions, has announced the launch of the RNA-based SureSeq Myeloid Fusion Panel, a new next-generation sequencing (NGS) tool for identifying key fusion genes implicated in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Intelligently designed in collaboration with leading myeloid cancer experts, the SureSeq Myeloid Fusion Panel ensures results meet the latest clinical research recommendations by efficiently identifying over 30 key disease-associated fusions in AML, including KMT2A and MECOM fusions, in a single assay. By utilising a partner-gene agnostic approach, fusions with multiple partners as well as novel and rare fusions can be identified, expanding the ability to classify samples.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing the launch of the SureSeq Myeloid Fusion Panel, the latest addition to OGT’s growing NGS haemato-oncology portfolio” said Adrian Smith, Chief Executive Officer of OGT, “Our substantial experience with genetic technologies, combined with insights from leading myeloid cancer experts, has allowed us to develop a valuable tool for myeloid research, supported by a highly efficient workflow. This will enable users to confidently and rapidly detect the most relevant fusion genes in a single assay.”

This panel is fully compatible with our existing end-to-end Universal NGS Complete Workflow Solution, and complimentary data analysis software, Interpret, to minimise hands-on time and provide easy analysis without the need for additional bioinformatics resource.