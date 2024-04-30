ONO Enters Agreement to Acquire Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

× Expand Shutterstock

ONO Pharmaceutical and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which ONO will acquire all outstanding shares of Deciphera common stock for US $ 25.60 per share in cash through a tender offer followed by a merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of ONO with and into Deciphera with Deciphera surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of ONO.

The total equity value of the Acquisition is approximately US $ 2.4 billion, assuming that there are approximately 94.7 million outstanding shares of Deciphera common stock on a fully diluted basis. The purchase price represents a premium of 74.7% to Deciphera’s closing share price of US $14.65 on April 26, 2024, and a premium of 68.8% to Deciphera’s 30 trading day volume weighted average price as of April 26, 2024. The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the Acquisition.

Deciphera focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of innovative medicines for cancer and has deep expertise in kinase biology (see Table 1 below). QINLOCK (ripretinib), a KIT inhibitor, is approved in over 40 countries and marketed globally, including in the US, Europe, and China, for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST). Vimseltinib, a CSF-1R inhibitor, demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful efficacy across all primary and secondary endpoints in the Phase III MOTION trial in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumour (TGCT). Data from the MOTION trial will be used to support marketing applications in the US and EU in Q2 and Q3 2024, respectively. Deciphera has established highly successful commercial operations in the United States and key European countries to support the distribution of QINLOCK directly, which could be immediately leveraged for vimseltinib, if approved.

With this Acquisition, ONO will expand its oncology pipeline with near-term revenue growth, notably through the immediate addition of QINLOCK and potential addition of vimseltinib. Moreover, acquiring Deciphera’s commercial capabilities in United States and Europe will strengthen ONO’s global commercial presence. By leveraging Deciphera’s drug discovery capabilities, ONO will further accelerate its research and development capabilities in the field of oncology.