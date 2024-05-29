Owkin Unveils AI-Driven Oncology and Immunology Pipeline

× Expand Shutterstock

Owkin has unveiled an innovative drug pipeline in oncology and immunology following an exclusive global licensing agreement with Idorsia to develop and commercialise OKN4395, a clinic-ready best-in-class dual inhibitor of prostanoid receptors EP2 and EP4.

Owkin’s unique pipeline is the product of several internal AI engines powered by multimodal patient data from a network of 61 leading research centers and cutting-edge AI from a team of 110 data scientists that have published 57 top publications. Owkin’s pipeline is differentiated by the use of spatial multiomics data via MOSAIC, the world's largest spatial multiomics dataset in oncology that enables Owkin to capture the tumor microenvironment in a way that few others can. With deep immune response expertise in T-cell connectivity and seven years of successful AI drug discovery projects internally and with leading pharma partners, Owkin is poised to tackle some of the most critical challenges in precision medicine.

OKN4395 is the result of 10 years of drug discovery by experts at Idorsia and external collaborators. Owkin believes this asset has the potential to be a best-in-class dual inhibitor of the very challenging EP2 and EP4 targets thanks to years of medicinal chemistry, a feat that Generative AI has yet to achieve.

Thomas Clozel, MD, CEO & Co-founder: “Our AI-powered precision pipeline demonstrates our dedication to tailoring treatments to specific patient subgroups by using causal biomarkers from patient data. This is how Owkin is driving a paradigm shift in precision health. As a physician, I am proud that we can now extend our pipeline from AI-target discovery and lab validation to clinical trials, getting closer to the ground truth of biology and providing clinical benefits to patients sooner.”

Owkin’s biomarker engine used multimodal patient data to create detailed signatures of EP2/EP4 biology, combining histology and molecular profiles. This helped identify actionable biomarkers for indication selection and clinical trial development.

Owkin’s AI drug positioning engine then screened over 30 cancer indications for OKN4395, ranking them based on their relevance to the EP2/EP4 pathway. This data-driven process, validated by medical experts, identified the most promising therapeutic combinations for clinical trial success, synergising with traditional expert-driven approaches.

Vassili Soumelis, MD, PhD, Owkin Chief Medical Officer: “Our AI engines integrated rich multimodal patient data from multiple cancer indications, allowing us to discover that EP2/EP4 biology significantly perturbs T cell connectivity within the tumour microenvironment (TME) through direct and indirect mechanisms.”

To de-risk OKN4395’s clinical trial, Owkin will apply AI to build an external control arm in phase 1B and use multimodal patient data to select optimal inclusion/exclusion criteria and prognostic covariates to strengthen the treatment signal in a data-driven way.