POA Pharma Announces Austrian Expansion

POA Pharma Scandinavia AB, a speciality pharmaceutical company with expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, has announced the launch of PKU Easy Microtabs Plus in Austria.

This marks the latest milestone for POA Pharma, as it continues to expand its European footprint in the inborn metabolic disease (IMD) market, after launching the product in Germany and the Nordic region in October 2023.

PKU Easy Microtabs Plus is a nutritional supplement for people living with the rare metabolic condition, Phenylketonuria (PKU). Affecting 1 in 10,000 newborns in Europe, PKU prevents the breakdown of the amino acid phenylalanine. If left untreated or inadequately managed, it can cause severe intellectual disability, epilepsy and behavioural problems.

Speaking on the company’s announcement, President and Managing Director of Galen Limited, Dr Dennise Broderick said: "POA Pharma is part of the wider Galen family, and together, our purpose is to be of extraordinary service to our patients, healthcare professionals and partners. We are therefore delighted to bring this convenient and manageable nutritional supplement to more people across Europe.

Johnny McGaughey, Galen Limited’s Head of Business Development commented: This is an exciting time of growth for us, forming part of our strategic global growth plan. Our focus now is to rollout the product to other global regions within the next 18 months, working alongside our partners, to ultimately benefit more people living with PKU across the world. Through this latest expansion, we welcome new partnership opportunities and look forward to establishing successful collaborations in this region”.

PKU Easy Microtabs Plus provides a ready-to-use phenylalanine-free protein substitute in micro tablet form, enriched with (‘plus’) vitamins and minerals, which replaces the requirement for a separate vitamin and minerals supplement. With its unique composition that ensures the slow release of amino acids in the gastrointestinal tract, people living with PKU in Austria now have a convenient and more manageable product option, compared to others on the market currently.