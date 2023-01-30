Polyplastics to exhibit acetal materials at Pharmapack and MD&M West

The Polyplastics Group will showcase its expanded portfolio of high-performance acetal materials for the medical and healthcare market at the Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West show (Feb. 7-9 in Anaheim, Calif) and at Pharmapack Europe (Feb. 1-2 in Paris, France).

Key highlights:

. Polyplastics' materials adhere to strict quality management systems including conformity to the VDI 2017 medical-grade plastics standard, also providing full traceability of processes and products.

The company will highlight its newly developed DURACON POM (polyoxymethylene or polyacetal) PM series for drug contact and delivery applications.

The DURACON PM series complements the company’s TOPAS COC (cyclic olefin copolymer) product, a high-purity material for a range of medical applications which has served the industry for decades.

“The new offering strengthens our position beyond our flagship material, TOPAS COC, and now delivers a strong suite of products to meet the needs of end users and manufacturers in the healthcare field,” said Timothy Kneale, executive director for TOPAS COC at Polyplastics USA.

The DURACON POM PM Series meets medical regulatory compliance requirements including ISO 10993 and USP Class VI biocompatibility/cytotoxicity, FDA Drug Master File (DMF) and Device Master File (MAF), and EU 10/2011 and FDA food contact 21 CFR 177.2470.

These materials adhere to strict quality management systems including conformity to the VDI 2017 medical-grade plastics standard. They also provide full traceability of processes and products, and production management based on GMP principles. As a POM manufacturer, Polyplastics provides uniform quality with global supply and service.

DURACON POM’s excellent slip and wear properties permit lower friction and thus greater design freedom. The materials also show superior heat and moisture durability compared to competitive medical grades. The DURACON PM series is usable under hot steam and Ethylene Oxide (EtO) sterilisation conditions.

DURACON PM Series acetal resins offer multiple viscosities to cover different customer requirements. DURACON PM09S01N grade with standard viscosity is suitable for medical equipment and components made by injection moulding. Conversely, the high-flow DURACON PM27S01N grade is suitable for thin-wall moulding, enabling miniaturisation and lightweighting for various medical devices that are becoming increasingly complicated and highly functional.

Polyplastics offers medical device manufacturers extensive data on the long-term reliability of its materials. Customised data on extraction, mouldability, durability, slip and wear, and other key attributes is also available.