ProBioGen and ImmunOs team up to deliver innovative cancer therapy

ProBioGen and ImmunOs Therapeutics announce the extension of their partnership for further large-scale manufacturing of clinical material for IOS-1002, ImmunOs' lead program for the treatment of cancer.

ProBioGen previously developed the cell line and the manufacturing process and provided the initial clinical material for ImmunOs' innovative biologic.

"We at ImmunOs are very satisfied with the work done by ProBioGen. We highly appreciate the collaborative partnership with ProBioGen and the team's dedication and solution orientation. The tireless effort of the ProBioGen team has enabled ImmunOs to start clinical development as planned and to meet our milestones," said Jeff Abbey, chief operating officer of ImmunOs Therapeutics.

"Partnership is one of our core values, as it is key in working successfully together. With this in mind we are confident that our continuous collaboration is based on mutual trust and reliability," said Dr. René Brecht, chief operations officer of ProBioGen.