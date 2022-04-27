Partnership to improve viral vector manufacturing efficiency

ProteoNic and NecstGen announce a partnership for the development of improved viral vector manufacturing for gene therapy applications.

Both companies, located on the Leiden Bio Science Park, recognise the need to increase viral titres and optimise production processes. Cost-efficiency and manufacturing yield play a critical role in the feasibility of vector-based therapies. Through their combined efforts, ProteoNic and NecstGen aim to improve and advance AAV and LV viral vector manufacturing technology and increase production capacity, to the ultimate benefit of patients in need of gene therapies.

ProteoNic will apply its established 2G UNic technology platform to improve viral vector performance. NecstGen, specialised in the manufacturing and development of various viral vector types, contributes its viral vector platforms, manufacturing processes and experts as part of this partnership. Ultimately, the companies strive for the acceleration of gene therapies by removing existing roadblocks related to production efficiency and capacity.

Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic ,commented: “ProteoNic has a strong track record of improving vector performance and production levels in a range of applications. We believe that, together with NecstGen, we can improve the production efficiency of viral vectors for gene therapy, and thereby alleviate current manufacturing constraints”.

Paul Bilars, CEO of NecstGen, said: “This action shows the strength and importance of the local ecosystem, and how working together we can address the challenges of gene therapy development and their translation to solutions for patients and society.”