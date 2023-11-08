Provepharm Launches UK Subsidiary

× Expand Shutterstock

Provepharm, a leading international pharmaceutical company specialising in medical dyes and antidotes, has announced the official launch of its dedicated United Kingdom subsidiary. This is a significant milestone in Provepharm’s strategy to establish a direct presence in key European markets, adding to its successful existing reach in France and the United States.

With the establishment of Provepharm UK, the company aims to enhance the distribution of its endoscopic and surgical dyes and antidotes offering, providing a direct route to HealthCare Professionals (HCPs) and customers. Although Provepharm’s products have been available in the UK through a distributor for several years, the launch of its UK subsidiary shows the company’s commitment to strengthening relationships with HCPs, understanding their evolving needs, and optimising the utilisation of its products to benefit patients.

“We are very proud to launch our affiliate in the UK. It will allow us to continue developing our attractiveness in the market with our holistic approach; in which we provide high-quality products and offer a solid range of educational tools to make sure our customers get the best out of our dyes,” said Michel Feraud, chairman and CEO of Provepharm. “This new initiative aims to enhance the distribution of our offering of endoscopic and surgical dyes and antidotes in the UK. Our goal is to confirm Provepharm as a trusted partner and an expert in medical dye and antidote markets.”

Provepharm’s UK affiliate offers a dedicated market-facing team, enabling the company to deliver tailored support and enhanced accessibility to its solutions. The team is fully engaged and ready to assist with existing products and future developments arising from the company’s R&D initiatives and business development opportunities.

“I am excited for the opportunities the UK affiliate will offer in terms of the development of Provepharm’s portfolio and am looking forward to building effective relationships with HCPs to ensure Provepharm UK is recognised as a valuable and trusted partner,” said Tim Whelan, UK country manager at Provepharm and head of UK operations.