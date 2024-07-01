PSG Biotech Unveils its SumoFlo CELE-8103-D Integral Display Transmitter

Expand PSG Biotech Sumoflo display

PSG Biotech, a product brand of PSG, has unveiled its new SumoFlo CELE-8103-D Integral Display Transmitter. The pump and flow meter technology provider’s latest launch features a 144x144 mm four-line display, with the transmitter able to showcase flow rate, totalised flow, temperature, and product density figures simultaneously.

The SumoFlo CELE-8103-D is available in either panel-mounted or tabletop configurations and is compatible with all SumoFlo CPFM-8103 Series Single-Use Coriolis Flow Meter models manufactured by PSG Biotech.

“Clear, readily available process metrics are key for success in all pharmaceutical-processing applications,” said Jay Rajagopalan, Senior Director of Engineering and Product Management at PSG Biotech. “That was the driving force for our development of the SumoFlo CELE-8103 Integral Display Transmitter, which is a seamless solution that easily integrates into all of our CPFM-8103 flow meter models.”

According to its developers, the display has enhanced durability as it shouldn’t come into contact with any fluids, allowing the part to be reusable. Additionally, the display transmitter has improved ease of use and can reset the totaliser directly from the front panel.

Overall, the user should be provided with instantaneous process metrics, which allows biopharmaceutical processors to identify and respond to process variations quickly. This should reduce the amount of wasted materials while also decreasing downtime.