Record Attendance at Pharmapack Europe

The drug delivery and packaging industry is poised for a promising 2024 following Pharmapack Europe held January 24th and 25th.

Pharmapack recorded a joint record attendance of 5,500 and saw a strong resurgence in industry confidence in the Pharmapack Index; many new innovations in the largest ever Pharmapack Awards and Start up Hub; and a proliferation in industry dealmaking and partnering. In total there were 370+ exhibitors from more than 80 countries.

This year's Pharmapack Europe witnessed a 13% rise in attendance and a high turnout is seen as a strong positive signal for the drug delivery and packaging prospects. Exhibitors from around the world showcased their cutting-edge solutions, ranging from intelligent packaging, tracking solutions and supply chain innovations to next-generation injectors, on-body devices, novel caps and plastics, and reusable digital add-on devices.

“Pharmapack was once again very successful for Gerresheimer and a great opportunity to meet prospects, customers, and partners. For presenting our broad portfolio of Systems and Solutions to the pharma and biotech industry, exploring market trends and networking. Pharmapack is a very important event for us.” Ueli Utzinger, Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing Gerresheimer AG.

“Pharmapack Europe 2024 was a tremendous success and all our stakeholder’s reported confidence in the year ahead, not least, due to the large turnout across the two days. The other notable feedback we received was the importance of collaboration and using the event to facilitate new learnings and an exchange of knowledge – so central to helping the industry advance more quickly. So, if I was to some-up our feedback from industry in just a few words, it would be ‘building confidence for innovation, partnering and growth’, commented Laura Indriksone, Brand Manager at Pharmapack Europe.

Industry collaboration emerged as a central theme throughout Pharmapack Europe. Collaborative efforts among pharmaceutical companies, packaging manufacturers, device makers and component suppliers are integral to bringing about the newer patient-centred solutions that enhanced adherence.