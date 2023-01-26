Registration for Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2023 now open!

Registration is now open for Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2023, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham on 7th-8th June 2023.

Med-Tech Innovation Expo is firmly established as the UK and Ireland's leading event for medical device manufacturing. In June 2023, this year’s show will connect leaders, engineers, innovators and manufacturers with all of the technology and innovation they need to facilitate the design and manufacture of life changing medical devices.

Take your place at the fastest growing event in medical technology, where you'll find: live demonstrations, advanced technologies, new product launches, a world-class conference programme, cutting-edge technology zones, industry association pavilions and more!

Med-Tech Innovation Expo is a free, must-attend event for anyone who is part of the medtech industry. To register, click here and find out more below.

Conference Stages

The Med-Tech Innovation Expo stages are packed full of inspirational leaders, innovators and practitioners, offering thought-leadership and insights from the sector’s biggest names.

100+ Exhibitors

More than 100 companies will be on the show floor, representing the complete medical device and manufacturing supply chain, with exciting displays from Boddingtons Plastics, Guardtech Cleanrooms, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, Ox Device, Qosina, Raumedic, Relyence UK, The Sempre Group, Wilmington Healthcare, ZwickRoell and more.

Whether you're looking to invest in the latest technologies, need to improve your manufacturing processes, source new suppliers, or want to absorb new information, Med-Tech Innovation Expo has everything you need in one place.

Med-Tech Innovation Expo takes place on 7-8 June 2023 at the NEC, Birmingham. For more information, visit www.med-techexpo.com