Rem3dy Health Announce European Expansion

Rem3dy Health have announced its expansion into Europe, following a successful period of growth and investment from heritage pharmaceutical enterprise, UPSA. The pioneering tech company is behind Nourished, the world’s first truly customised nutrition brand that utilises patented 3D printing technology, developed in-house, to create 100% personalised nutrient ‘stacks’.

Based in Birmingham, which is rapidly establishing itself as a hotspot for business innovation, the company was founded in 2019 with just five employees. Since then, it has expanded its team to over 275, more than doubling its headcount since January 2023 in support of the European launch.

This expansion sees a new product range across 7,000 UPSA pharmacies throughout France and 5,000 UPSA pharmacies in Italy, over the coming year. UPSA’s investment will also support Rem3dy to improve efficiencies and output – including further automation of a new technology developed in-house by Rem3dy to increase production capacity by 30x, and resulting in further patents for the business.

Rem3dy has a growing reputation as a company that partners market-leading conglomerates, including partnerships with both Neutrogena and Colgate in 2022 to release bespoke product lines: SkinStacks and NutriStacks, respectively.

The strategic collaboration between Rem3dy and UPSA, two female-headed companies, fuses together innovative manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge product development with 85 years of unparalleled knowhow in family medication. The new range of high-impact nutrient gummy ‘stacks’, which are now live in French and Italian pharmacies nationwide, are produced with a patented vegan encapsulation formula using beneficial dosages, and manufactured on a brand-new line at Rem3dy.

Rem3dy’s Founder & CEO, Melissa Snover comments: “As the sole female Founder of a manufacturing scale-up, the opportunity to collaborate with Isabelle Van Rycke, CEO of UPSA, has held profound personal significance for me. Isabelle and I share a passion for innovation, a dedication to delivering world-class quality, and an ambition to disrupt the health and wellness industry on a global scale. I am confident that the synergy between our manufacturing and pharmaceutical powerhouses will continue to yield remarkable and much-needed innovation in the market. Our continued collaborative effort will provide ground-breaking, preventative nutritional solutions that cater to the needs of our valued customers.”

This latest European launch has come just two months after Rem3dy also expanded its direct to consumer (D2C) concept into Japan, with brand new flavours developed for the Asian palette. These dual market entries are pivotal milestones in Rem3dy’s ambitious mission for global outreach, with three quarters of its business now operating in export.

Added to this, Rem3dy Health has already received the royal seal of approval, receiving a King’s Award for Enterprise in innovation, one of a select few businesses to be honoured with this prestigious award.