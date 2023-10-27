Roquette Completes Acquisition of Qualicaps

× Expand Shutterstock

Roquette have announced the completion of the acquisition of Qualicaps from the Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

Qualicaps is a manufacturer of hard capsules and pharmaceutical related equipment and is the third largest producer of hard capsules for oral dosage solutions. The company is a renowned global player, relying on high-quality products and a strong innovation pipeline and has a workforce of 1,400 employees located in different sites in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Roquette is a family-owned global leader of plant-based ingredients and a leading provider of pharmaceutical excipients. The company currently operates in more than 100 countries, has a turnover of around 5 billion euros, and, with this acquisition, will employ around 10,000 people worldwide.

On the occasion of this announcement, Pierre Courduroux, CEO of Roquette, said: “This acquisition is a key milestone in our journey to reinforce our global leadership in pharmaceutical solutions, and to consolidate our position in nutrition and health markets. Thanks to our combined workforce, we will continue to grow our business through collaboration with our customers, and to bring our expertise and innovation to all stages of pharmaceutical development.”

This strategic investment offers Roquette the ability to expand the global footprint of its pharmaceutical business, as well as enrich its offerings of oral dosage solutions. Roquette’s expertise in the development of pharmaceutical excipients will be further enhanced by Qualicaps expertise in capsules, as well as by their assets and infrastructure.

Seiichiro Matsumura, CEO of Qualicaps, said: “This marks a pivotal moment in Qualicaps' journey. Partnering with Roquette, a renowned global leader in pharmaceutical excipients, marks the beginning of a transformative era of growth and innovation for our company. Together, we are poised to lead innovation, enrich our product portfolio, and deliver greater value to our global customer and stakeholder base. This partnership is an important step forward in our commitment to advancing healthcare solutions worldwide.”