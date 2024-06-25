× Expand Shutterstock

Rosemont Pharmaceuticals has acquired Pharma-Data S.A, a privately owned Research and Development Organisation based in Lavrion, Greece.

Pharma-Data specialises in Research & Development (R&D) and the development of Value-Added Medicinal Drug Products for Europe and the USA and has its own Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approved, R&D Galenical and Analytical laboratory in Athens, Greece. The company also provides services in contract development, dossier writing, technology transfer, licensing and regulatory services on a global basis.

Howard Taylor CEO of Rosemont said “Acquiring and accessing Pharma-Data is both exciting and significant for Rosemont Pharmaceuticals. Firstly, it reinforces our commitment to develop novel, patient-centric medicines for patients who prefer liquid medicines; and secondly, it is Rosemont’s first step towards having international affiliates beyond the United Kingdom. Everyone at Rosemont is looking forward to working with the team in Greece.”

Yannis Psarrakis’s CEO, Pharma-Data said “We are enthusiastic about joining the Rosemont family! We emphatically believe that this acquisition epitomises our endeavours for the provision of high-quality, value-added medicines and will lead to a plethora of synergies, ensuring that both Rosemont and Pharma-Data are always focused on new therapeutic approaches. We are looking forward to this new era and working closely with our new colleagues!”

This acquisition complements Rosemont’s already extensive product development capability in-house as well as improving Rosemont’s capability to develop other dosage forms and modified-release oral liquids.