Saint-Gobain Life Sciences Opens Citywest Production Facility

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences has opened a state-of-the-art production facility at Magna Business Park in Citywest. The new facility will enable Saint-Gobain Life Sciences to increase production and further expand its presence in the manufacture and supply from Ireland to the life sciences and biopharmaceutical sectors both nationally and internationally.

The company expects their current headcount of 80 employees to grow to between 110 and 120 people over the next 3 years if they continue on their current growth trajectory.

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences established its presence in Ireland through acquisition in 2018 and has experienced rapid growth in both turnover and its number of employees, growing from just 19 employees in 2018. This growth trajectory is attributed to the demand for the essential components it supplies, which are manufactured in a specialised cleanroom environment and meet the highest quality and traceability standards.

CEO of Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, Sung Yu said at the opening “This new production facility will enable us to expand our production capabilities for the supply of essential materials to the life sciences sector. In doing so, we will be able to continue the rapid expansion of our footprint in Ireland and create new employment opportunities at our state-of-the-art facility in Citywest. Ireland is a global centre for the life sciences sector, and our company is a vital part of the supply chain for this key industry. I would like to thank all of our employees in Ireland for their excellent work in helping to establish our new facility, and I look forward to seeing firsthand our continued growth in this market."

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences manufactures single-use fluid handling components and systems in high performance plastics for high purity applications in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dedicated to improving quality of life, these components and integrated solutions touch a broad range of patient care. Their products enable the manufacture of life saving drugs such as Covid-19 and HIV Therapies, Cancer, and Diabetes Drugs, Orphan Drugs for Rare Diseases, Vaccines as well as ground breaking Cell and Gene therapies.

The new facility will enable Saint-Gobain Life Sciences to manufacture high specification overmoulded components and assemblies and marks a significant advance in its ability to meet the ever-accelerating demands of the Biotech industry. By localising its production, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences’ customers’ supply chains will be shorter, safer and more sustainable therefore contributing to reducing the risk of life saving drug shortages.