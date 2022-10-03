Samsung Biologics introduces platforms for antibody development at BPI Boston

Samsung Biologics, a CDMO, is launching its new proprietary development technology platforms – S-DUAL and DEVELOPICK – at this year's BioProcess International Conference and Exhibition in Boston.

Key highlights:

Samsung Biologics introduces two distinctive platforms , at BPI Boston 2022, to streamline the antibody development process.

, at BPI Boston 2022, to streamline the antibody development process. S-DUAL ensures optimised manufacturability of bispecific antibodies as a bispecific antibody platform.

as a bispecific antibody platform. DEVELOPICK provides early insight and selection guidance to save time and cost to maximise efficiency, as a rapid developability assessment platform.

S-DUAL is a high-yield bispecific antibody platform with a 99% chain-pairing success rate. Its unique asymmetrical structure reduces risks associated with chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), and thus ensures high binding affinity among chains to produce high titer and purity for optimised manufacturability.

DEVELOPICK is a rapid developability assessment platform that systematically screens molecules at an early development stage to identify candidates with the best potential for advancement to Investigational New Drug (IND) and Biological License Application (BLA). Requiring only 20 milligrams of material, the assessment platform enables clients to conduct a robust risk assessment for unsorted drug candidates within a month, guiding them to the path of biotherapeutic development success.

"We are excited to showcase our innovative platforms at the BioProcess International Conference this week. Through these new development technologies, we provide early insight and ensure higher yield of molecules, ultimately enabling clients to reach commercialisation much more efficiently," said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics.

Samsung Biologics is also hosting a speaking session to discuss its new approach to bispecific antibody development and has presented scientific posters on a number of topics throughout the event.