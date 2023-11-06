Sanner and Klosterfrau: A New Syringe Concept

× Expand Shutterstock

Prefilled syringes have been used primarily in self-medication for years. To facilitate this use, the Klosterfrau Healthcare Group and its subsidiary Farco-Pharma have joined forces with the Sanner Group to develop a new polypropylene (PP)-based syringe system.

To date, the syringes and the connecting piece to the catheter were removed from sterile packaging. This resulted in handling difficulties, particularly for patients with motor impairments. The adapter was not to be touched and was firmly attached to the syringe. The syringe and adapter were then connected to the catheter access. In doing so, contamination had to be avoided under all circumstances.

Focus on Ease of Use and Sustainability

To improve the process of administration and adherence, Klosterfrau and Farco-Pharma now rely on a new solution developed jointly with Sanner. The new concept, which was launched this year, attaches the syringe directly to the catheter. This not only makes the application easier and more hygienic. It also saves on the plastic connector and is therefore more sustainable when it comes to using scarce resources.

Expertise Pays Off

Sanner has been manufacturing PP syringes for Klosterfrau for many years and is known in the industry for its rapid and targeted development of different devices. Hence, the task of developing a syringe with improved properties was a perfect fit. The in-house product design department developed two proposals and created prototypes using 3D printing. After several application tests, Klosterfrau chose the concept with the advantage of a round cone that takes over the function of the adapter.

Implementation in the Shortest Possible Time

What is unusual here is that Sanner does not set the injection point at the thickest spot, i.e. not on the round cone, but at a more suitable location, which ensures an absolutely secure sealing fit on the catheter access. “This is supported by compliance with the tightest tolerances in manufacturing,” says Beatrix Höber, account manager at Sanner. “Thanks to our decades of experience in injection molding, we were able to implement the entire project within a very short time.” Less than nine months passed from the development of the concepts to the qualification of the 16-cavity mold. “Fast and targeted development is characteristic of Sanner,” says Höber. “With the construction of the new plant at our headquarters in Bensheim, we will have even better possibilities for the rapid implementation of new devices as of fall 2024.”