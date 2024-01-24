Sanofi to Acquire Inhibrx

× Expand Shutterstock

Sanofi and Inhibrx have entered into a definitive agreement under which Sanofi has agreed to acquire Inhibrx following the spin-off of non-INBRX-101 assets into New Inhibrx. INBRX-101 is a human recombinant protein that holds the promise of allowing Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) patients to achieve normalisation of serum AAT levels with less frequent (monthly vs. weekly) dosing. AATD is an inherited rare disease characterized by low levels of AAT protein, predominantly affecting the lung with progressive deterioration of the tissue. INBRX-101 may help to reduce inflammation and prevent further deterioration of lung function in affected individuals.

Houman Ashrafian Head of Research and Development, Sanofi said: “The addition of INBRX-101 as a high potential asset to our rare disease portfolio reinforces our strategy to commit to differentiated and potential best-in-class products. With our expertise in rare diseases and growing presence in immune-mediated respiratory conditions, INBRX-101 will complement our approach to deploy R&D efforts in key areas of focus and address the needs of the underserved AATD patients and communities.”

INBRX-101 has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial, demonstrating positive results in terms of safety and pharmacokinetics and is currently enrolling a Phase 2 clinical trial to further evaluate the potential of INBRX-101 as a treatment for AATD. If successful, INBRX-101 could offer a significant improvement in the treatment options and quality of life for AATD patients.

New Inhibrx will retain non-INBRX-101 assets, notably including its immuno-oncology pipeline (INBRX-109, INBRX-106, INBRX-105), as well as Inhibrx assets not related to INBRX-101 and Inhibrx’s employees. It will be led by Mark P. Lappe, Founder and CEO of Inhibrx, as Chairman and CEO of New Inhibrx, and will continue to operate under the Inhibrx name.

The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Sanofi and Inhibrx Boards of Directors.

Sanofi’s acquisition of Inhibrx is subject to the completion of the New Inhibrx spin-off transaction and other customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by Inhibrx’s shareholders. The companies expect the transaction to close in the course of Q2 2024.

Sanofi expects to finance the transaction with available cash resources.

Lazard is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sanofi and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as its legal counsel. Centerview Partners LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Inhibrx and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel.