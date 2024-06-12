Scientific Laboratory Supplies Opens New SLS National Distribution Centre

Laboratory equipment supplier Scientific Laboratory Supplies (SLS) has opened the new SLS National Distribution Centre (NDC) at the Fairham Business Park, Nottingham, as it looks to kickstart its next phase of growth.

The move comes after a sustained period of growth, which saw SLS become the leading independent laboratory equipment distributor in the UK and Ireland. The NDC has 40,000 m3 floor area, which is more than 2.5x the size of its previous Wilford facility just three miles away. The benefit will be passed directly to customers, as SLS will have even greater capacity to meet its service requirements and further improve its industry-leading customer service practices.

“Our Wilford facility has served us well, but we’ve outgrown that space, both in number and ambition,” explained Bruce Mowbray, operations director at SLS. “This move facilitates big increases in storage and processing space for the 600,000 products in our portfolio, with integrated, automated warehouse management systems and state-of-the-art conveyor belt logistics systems. This means quicker deliveries for our customers, speeding up the rate that the UK’s laboratories can perform the cutting-edge research and elite production they’re known for.”

“Our input into the design of the Fairham facility has allowed SLS to put multiple aspects of our core company ethos into practice. To foster creativity amongst our teams we have ensured that our office spaces are full of discussion pods and collaboration areas,” said Ian Roulstone, managing director at SLS.