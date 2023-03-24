Sector-first prescription service launched with national pharmacy chain

Moda Living, the UK's developer and operator of rental communities, announced a partnership with VideoGP by LloydsPharmacy, via the launch of a ‘Health Concierge Service’ enabling residents to book free virtual GP appointments and have prescriptions delivered directly to their door.

Key highlights:

Moda Living has signed a partnership with LloydsPharmacy to roll out a Health Concierge Service’ for Moda Living residents across the UK.

with LloydsPharmacy to roll out a Health Concierge Service’ for Moda Living residents across the UK. Prescriptions can be delivered to the residents the next day, or collected the same day at their nearest LloydsPharmacy of choice.

the next day, or collected the same day at their nearest LloydsPharmacy of choice. The partnership is the latest announcement in a wellbeing strategy to create the healthiest and happiest communities in the UK, all included in a Moda Living residents’ rent.

The ‘Health Concierge Service’ is being rolled out free of charge to all Moda Living residents living at Angel Gardens in Manchester, The Lexington in Liverpool, The Mercian in Birmingham, New York Square in Leeds and The McEwan in Edinburgh, plus future residents in Moda’s pipeline of more than 20,000 homes across the UK.

Within 30 minutes, residents will be able to claim a usage code for the VideoGP service via their MyModa app, and speak to a GP on their mobile devices any time from 8am-8pm, wherever they are. Prescriptions can be delivered to the residents the next day, or collected the same day at their nearest LloydsPharmacy of choice, at no additional cost.

Speaking on the Health Concierge Service launch Oscar Brooks, Director at Moda Living said: “Building strong communities is at the centre of the Moda Living brand, and we’re continuously looking for new ways to help support the health and wellbeing of our residents. We are proud to be pioneering this new service with LloydsPharmacy for our residents across the UK, and hope the launch of the Health Concierge Service with VideoGP for free virtual GP appointments and on-demand prescriptions helps take the pressure off residents who may need these services the most.”

Dan Pierce, strategic business development manager at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor said: “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Moda Living which will enable Moda residents to benefit from LloydsPharmacy’s VideoGP service, as part of their new health concierge service. We’re looking forward to supporting Moda Living in this exciting new step, to deliver access to healthcare 8am-8pm, wherever residents are located.”