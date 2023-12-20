Shionogi Announces Agreement With SOBI

× Expand Shutterstock

Shionogi B.V., the European subsidiary of SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd. have announced that they have signed a distribution agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Sobi, for Fetcroja (cefiderocol) in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Latvia and Lithuania.

Leveraging the company’s commercial capabilities and supply chain networks, Sobi will promote and commercialise cefiderocol in the markets, while Shionogi will act as marketing authorisation holder.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the top 10 global public health threats, which must be urgently addressed. AMR is widespread across the European Continent but is higher across the southern and eastern parts of the region.

Huw Tippett, Chief Executive Officer, Shionogi B.V., the subsidiary of Shionogi in Europe, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Sobi to accelerate patient access within Europe to our innovative antibiotic, cefiderocol for patients suffering from multi drug resistant Gram-negative infections with limited treatment options. Collaborating with industry partners is fundamental to how Shionogi accelerates patient access and improved treatment outcomes in infectious disease across the healthcare community.”

“Cefiderocol is a highly welcomed addition to Sobi’s specialty care portfolio in central eastern Europe, Greece and Cyprus and fits well with our established infrastructure,” said Konstantin Bakaykin, Sobi’s Vice President and General Manager for CEER & Japan. “We are looking forward to bringing this life saving antibiotic to the patients in need. We are excited to enter into this partnership with Shionogi, a company sharing the same patient centric values as Sobi and look forward to launching cefiderocol from 2024.”