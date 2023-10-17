Sirio Pharma and Best Formulations Announce U.S. Gummy Manufacturing Capabilities

× Expand Shutterstock

Sirio Pharma Co has announced the addition of new gummy manufacturing capabilities at its Best Formulations site, the company's manufacturing facility in the United States. Through the seamless integration of Best Formulations into Sirio’s global operations, the CDMO is now able to offer customers localised manufacturing capabilities across three continents.

Best Formulations is on track to achieve full operational readiness by the end of October 2023. The new gummy capabilities include a dedicated R&D lab, an automated production line, and bottle packaging solutions. The state-of-the-art automated starch-free gummy line can produce a variety of gummies, including gelatin-based, pectin-based, and gelatin-pectin combinations.

The onsite R&D lab features pilot-scale equipment, including a gummy depositor that can be seamlessly scaled up into the production line. This utilisation of pilot-scale equipment provides the ability to produce samples for evaluation on equipment that closely mirrors the production equipment, helping expedite time to market.

"We are thrilled to introduce our advanced gummy manufacturing capabilities," said Edward Shneyvas, Head of R&D of Americas at Sirio Pharma & Chief Scientific Officer at Best Formulations. "With our expertise in delivering tailored solutions, we remain committed to driving innovation and delighting our customers."

The site will also offer turnkey bottle packaging solutions, with the aim of providing flexible and customised packaging options that align with the specific preferences of our customers.