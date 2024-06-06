Syngene Launches Platform for Rapid Protein Production

× Expand Shutterstock

Syngene International have announced the launch of its new protein production platform. The platform, using a cell line and transposon-based technology in-licensed from Swiss biotech services company, ExcellGene, coupled with Syngene’s clone selection and development processes, promises significant improvement in efficiency and precision. The new platform accelerates enhanced protein production, enabling quicker preclinical and clinical development as well as product launches, thereby reducing time to market.

"By combining the cell line and transposon-based platform from ExcellGene with our proprietary processes, we are pushing the boundaries in cell line development. This innovative approach will not only accelerate development timelines but also enhance the overall reliability and efficiency of the process, delivering substantial benefits to our clients," said Sridevi Khambhampaty, Vice President, Biopharmaceutical Development, Syngene International.

The new platform streamlines clone selection and enhances operational productivity. It also supports a wide range of biomolecules including monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, bispecifics, antibody-drug conjugates and other recombinant proteins. This versatility facilitates integration with both perfusion and fed-batch manufacturing processes. A track record in developing multiple monoclonal antibodies with the new technology underscores its effectiveness and reinforces Syngene’s ability to provide innovative solutions for its clients. By combining this technology with Syngene’s existing capabilities, the Company now offers a full range of end-to-end cell line development options, using the latest technology to deliver tangible benefits to customers.

"Syngene sees biologics as a key driver of future growth and we are committed to investing in cutting-edge technology to achieve reliability, precision and speed for clients. By combining Syngene’s skills and experience with ExcellGene’s best-in-class cell line development technology, we can expedite getting molecules to market for the people and patients who need them," said Alex Del Priore, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Services, Syngene International.