Telstar to Join Syntegon

Regarding the integration of Telstar into Syntegon after an acquisition agreement closed between Azbil Corporation and the German company which has been announced by both firms, Telstar expresses that the company takes a very positive view about the incorporation into a business leader whose strategy is fully aligned with Telstar’s development plan. For Telstar, it represents an opportunity to maintain and grow the business, which entirely fits to the Syntegon’s core business.

In this new stage, Telstar will share their talent and knowledge in the field of development of new innovative high-value solutions for aseptic production to reinforce synergies operating within common markets and to strengthen Syntegon’s offering for filling lines and aseptic processes for the pharmaceutical industry. Telstar also places value on sharing with Syntegon a close business culture as a consequence of geographical and cultural proximity.

After the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed yesterday, the acquisition will be effective after receiving customary regulatory approvals.