Thaerapy BV and Resyca BV Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Soft Mist Inhaler Technology

Thaerapy BV, a pharmaceutical drug product development company, and Resyca BV a joint venture of Medspray Pharma BV and Recipharm AB, a leader in the development of soft mist inhalers, announced today the signing of an exclusive license agreement for Resyca’s soft mist inhaler for the development of a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Thaerapy to bring our soft mist inhaler technology to patients suffering from PAH,” said Bernhard Müllinger, General Manager and COO of Resyca. “This agreement demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the pharmaceutical industry, and we are confident that our technology will significantly improve the lives of patients affected by this debilitating and progressive condition.”

As part of the agreement, Resyca will receive a signing milestone as well as other milestones for the supply of soft-mist inhalers for Thaerapy’s clinical trials. Additionally, Resyca will receive a royalty based on net sales of the drug-device combination once it is marketed. Resyca and Thaerapy have also agreed on a joint work plan for the comprehensive development program.

As part of the contracted services, Resyca will provide Thaerapy with its proprietary soft mist inhalers, which are based on pre-filled syringes. Resyca will also offer services for compounding, filling and finishing of the drug product in the inhaler. Furthermore, Resyca will also support Thaerapy in the creation of the necessary regulatory and clinical trial submission documents.

Thaerapy BV is a drug product development company focused on the development of inhaled combination products for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. “We are excited to be partnering with Resyca, a company with a proven track record of delivering high quality and innovative inhaler technology,” said Wilbur de Kruijf, CEO of Thaerapy BV. “With Resyca’s support and expertise, we are well-positioned to advance our mission of bringing innovative and life-changing treatments to PAH patients.”