Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens New Ultra-Cold Facility

Thermo Fisher Scientific has opened a new clinical and commercial ultra-cold facility in the EU, expanding its clinical trial network in Europe to help accelerate the development of advanced therapies. The new current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) facility in Bleiswijk, Netherlands provides pharma and biopharma customers tailored, end-to-end support throughout the clinical supply chain for high-value therapies, including cell and gene therapies, biologics, antibodies and vaccines.

To meet increasing demand from cell and gene therapy clinical trials in Europe, this state-of-the-art facility builds on the company’s market leadership and global CDMO capabilities in bioservices and specialty logistics services, including biorepository solutions and critical material storage. The facility enables customers to meet clinical trial requirements regardless of scale or phase by leveraging its highly skilled and talented local workforce to partner with new and emerging biotech and established pharmaceutical companies.

“The opening of this cutting-edge facility supporting the development of cell and gene therapies and other biologics, coupled with our proven track record in managing valuable materials, places us in an unmatched position to help our global clients develop innovative therapies,” said Molly Flick, vice president and general manager, bioservices & specialty logistics, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The site, 30 minutes outside of Amsterdam, offers clinical and commercial packaging services for cell and gene therapy products from development to commercialisation, as well as end to end biorepository storage solutions and associated supply chain services. Capabilities include 5,000-square-meters (54,000 square feet) of ambient to cryogenic storage, ancillaries, and cold chain packaging, labeling, distribution as well as clinical QP release services.

In support of Thermo Fisher’s commitment to sustainability and its global goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the Bleiswijk site uses 15% solar power and operates completely gas-free, provides sustainable heating and cooling with eco-friendly electric heat pumps, and uses ultramodern heat recovery technology.