Torbay Pharma's CEO secures win at Women in Change Awards

Torbay Pharma (TP), an independent pharma manufacturer, has announced that CEO, Emma Rooth, has won the Inspiring Change Leader of the Year at the Women in Change Awards.

The company says this award signifies the journey of business growth and transformation that it has been on over the past four years and wider investment in its people. Under the leadership of Emma Rooth and her team, TP has been able to expand and grow the business from its UK base to working in over 20 countries across the world. TP has a heritage of over 50 years and now operates as an independent business backed by private equity firm NorthEdge.

Emma Rooth, CEO of Torbay Pharma said: “I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to be nominated, let alone win the Inspiring Change Leader of the Year award. Receiving this award among so many remarkable women doing amazing things is a true honour. This would not have been possible without my wonderful colleagues at Torbay Pharma who have managed and delivered change day in and day out with enthusiasm and determination.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone, and this award is for Team TP. We have our own special chemistry! A special thank you to the brilliant Dawn Sowerby from the Culture Business for nominating me for this award.”

The Women in Change Awards bring together and champion female leaders who are positively making a difference by celebrating their success and influence across the business community. According to TP, the judges were particularly impressed by Emma's inspiring and unique leadership, her innovative approach to overcoming industry barriers, and her 'unwavering' commitment to both the business and its wider community.

The inaugural Women in Change Awards evening, launched to celebrate the women who are driving and inspiring change, was held in London on Thursday 20th June 2024.