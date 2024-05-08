Torbay Pharma Strengthens North American Leadership Team

× Expand Shutterstock

Torbay Pharma has boosted its North American growth strategy by bringing on board industry-leading professionals to strengthen its senior leadership team.

Accelerated by its recent investment from private equity firm, NorthEdge, the contract manufacturer (CMO) and license holder has hired Mohammed Nazir (Naz) as COO and Tara Slivey, CPO, who both have extensive pharma experience in executive roles.

Naz has worked for Pantheon and Pfizer and will be using his operational expertise to support our manufacturing growth plans. Tara has substantial experience in working in people and cultural development teams and also has experience of working in pharmaceutical manufacturing for businesses owned by private equity.

Emma Rooth, CEO of Torbay Pharma, said: “As we expand in North America we’re staying focused on innovation, efficiency, and, most importantly, patient wellbeing. As well as bolstering our leadership team to supercharge our growth, we’re currently working with the FDA to support our bid to gain approval. The expansion couldn’t come at a more crucial time as the healthcare sector in the US grapples with supply chain challenges and increasing demand for essential medicines. Many of the products we manufacture are already top of the shortage list in the US, highlighting the indispensable role Torbay Pharma can play.”The CMO has already reached a major milestone in its investment plans by completing the first phase of its packaging automation programme, which will significantly speed up the process from manufacturing to release. Emma added: “Torbay Pharma is continually looking at opportunities to invest in and expand our services. Over the next few years, we will be increasing automation in our packaging and warehousing department. We also have an ongoing programme to look at how we use technology to increase automation, generate efficiencies and improve flexibility as we continue to grow.”

Renowned for its specialist expertise in the filling of generic injectables into both plastic and glass containers, Torbay Pharma has already seen a rise in demand for its plastic parenteral nutrition (PN) products across the North American landscape over the past two years.