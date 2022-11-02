Tower brings the temperature of pharmaceutical logistics to CPhI

Temperature-controlled containers that combine robust, reliable, and reusable benefits for the pharmaceutical supply chain are being showcased on the Tower Cold Chain stand, at this year’s CPhI worldwide, in Frankfurt.

As first-time exhibitors at CPhI, Tower are using the event for the pharmaceutical industry, to demonstrate the new passive KTEvolution container – the company’s first manually handleable solution ideal for smaller shipments such as direct-to-patient, clinical trials and last-mile deliveries.

Visitors to the Tower stand see how the KTEvolution offers easy, cost-effective, and compliant transport of pharmaceuticals, life-science and biotech products that require an internal temperature of <-60°c, -20°c, +5°c, or +20°C. Using phase-change technology incorporated with lightweight vacuum insulated panels, the KTE achieves its long-term thermal protection, whilst maintaining Tower’s commitment to sustainability.

“The KTEvolution fills a gap in the cold chain shipping market, with a patent-pending design that strikes the optimum balance between high performance, durability, and optimised weight,” said Niall Balfour, CEO of Tower Cold Chain. “We’re delighted to welcome attendees to our stand to see our cold chain technology up close and witness our customer led innovations.”

The KTEvolution is on exhibition alongside the KT400 Tower Flexi Fit container – one of Tower’s most popular solutions, allowing for a multitude of different pharmaceutical packaging alternatives to be transported safely, simply and easily.

Tower’s stand has a distinctly international presence, with members of its APAC, Americas and European teams, all in attendance at CPhI.

“CPhI is widely considered the barometer of the pharmaceutical industry,” concluded Balfour. “We’re delighted to be sharing the stage for the first time, with leading manufacturers, 3PLs and airlines, to present our robust, reliable, reusable solutions that make Tower a trusted partner for efficient pharmaceutical logistics worldwide.”