TrakCel celebrates 10 years of cell orchestration solutions

TrakCel, a supplier of cellular orchestration solutions for clinical trials and commercial therapies to the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry, is celebrating 10 years of supporting CGT developers, and shares its additional future plans to support the industry.

TrakCel continues to evolve as the CGT sector commercialises a wider group of therapies and technologies to meet a growing demand of patients.

Its focus now is to further enhance its OCELLOS platform and range of products following extensive consultation periods with organisations across the entire CGT sector.

“In the past decade, the CGT sector has grown from a futuristic concept to a complex sector that is developing therapies that have the potential to change the future prognosis for millions of patients. In turn, TrakCel is orchestrating the highest number of deployments in the widest range of therapeutic classes and has evolved from a first-mover to the market leader,” said Dr Fiona Withey, co-founder and chief executive officer, TrakCel.

“Having launched a second-generation software OCELLOS, to scale efficiently to meet therapy needs from clinical to commercial launch, TrakCel is currently supporting deployments across a range of therapies internationally. TrakCel continues to evolve and change as the CGT sector commercialises a wider group of therapies to a far greater number of patients and implements new and evolving technologies. TrakCel’s extensive experience allows our teams to take a consultative approach alongside customers in managing risk within supply and value chains.”

Over the last decade, TrakCel has acquired vast experience of cellular orchestration in the CGT sector gained through the highest number of deployments in the most therapy classes which includes deployments to support multiple therapies for a number of developers. To date, TrakCel products have also orchestrated the therapy supply chain for over 500 patients, which is forecasted to grow significantly as the industry matures and more therapies are commercialised.

TrakCel’s focus is to further enhance its OCELLOS platform and range of products following extensive consultation periods with organisations across the entire CGT sector. This ongoing consultation process has to-date revealed numerous challenges that will be addressed by building a wider network of integrations, as well as growing diversification within CGT supply chains to meet the needs of specific therapy types. This diversification means that there is additional demand to alter the supply chain process, adding or removing steps, suppliers and user profiles to adjust to support therapy needs.

“TrakCel’s product roadmap will continue to develop to cater to industry demands. This includes improving the efficiency of scheduling to relieve the pressure on manufacturing facilities as the volumes of therapies increase and the need to manage a variety of scheduling requests and service provision from multiple developers is required. In addition, TrakCel is constantly developing its products to allow greater visibility to aid with forecasting, risk assessment and fault analysis for future use by the CGT industry of artificial intelligence and deep analytics of mature data sets,” said Dr. Fiona Withey.

TrakCel is committed to ongoing technology development to improve supply chain efficiency and resource utilisation and patient experience. This includes investigating emerging technologies such as blockchain, enhancing access to information that can keep patients better informed about the progress of their treatment, support services, after-care and also the facilitation of outcome-based reimbursement models.