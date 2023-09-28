Triastek Completes USD 20.4 Million Pre-C Funding Round to Accelerate Commercialisation of 3D Printing Pharmaceutical Technology

× Expand Shutterstock

Triastek, Inc have announced the completion of a $20.4 million Pre-C financing round. This milestone marks a significant step in the advancement of Triastek's innovative solutions for drug development and manufacturing.

The Pre-C funding round was led by Guoxin Investment, with participation from Goldmine Multi-family Office and existing investor Mr. Xiaodong Zheng, president of Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd., while China Renaissance served as the exclusive financial advisor.

Prior to this, Triastek successfully attracted renowned investors including Tasly Holding Group, Morningside Venture Capital, Volcanics Venture, Dalton Venture, Yunqi Partners, Mr. Xiaodong Zheng, Matrix Partners China, CPE, Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Center Capital, and Triwise Capital.

Triastek’s proprietary technology, the Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED) 3D printing process, combined with digital formulation development methods, enables complex drug delivery and programmed release. Triastek is also actively developing new technology processes, including Semi-Solid Extrusion, Micro-Injection Molding, and Micro-Droplet Jetting. The combination of these technologies with MED offers a wide range of solutions for pharmaceutical delivery and development needs, such as oral peptides, gastric retention, and high potency products.

Triastek, as a leading provider of digital pharmaceutical process technology, is continuously advancing applications of 3D printing technology to produce novel pharmaceutical products that improve patient outcomes. The company has engaged in extensive business collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies, focusing on novel products and advanced technical solutions. Currently, Triastek has established strategic partnerships with Eli Lilly, Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Siemens, and Sperogenix.