Upperton appoints T-SQUARED for build of new manufacturing facility

Upperton Pharma Solutions, a UK contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), appointed UK-based company, T-SQUARED, as the Principal Design and Build contractor for its new Development and GMP Manufacturing headquarters in Nottingham, UK.

The new site will be built at the recently opened Trent Gateway Business Park in Beeston, situated less than two miles from Upperton’s current headquarters in Albert Einstein Centre, Nottingham Science Park. The 50,000 ft² facility marks a significant expansion for the company and will incorporate ten new GMP manufacturing suites, Quality Control laboratories and dedicated Analytical and Formulation Development laboratories including Pilot Plant facilities.

The appointment of T-SQUARED as the principal contractor marks a milestone for the new site development project, which is expected to complete towards the end of 2023.

Upperton CEO, Nikki Whitfield, commented: “Our new state-of-the-art facility is being built to satisfy our increasing customer demand to extend our service offering further along the drug development pathway. The design and build of a site that can meet our clients’ requirements from a complexity, scale and potency perspective, whilst meeting all the necessary regulatory requirements, is an exciting but significant project therefore we are delighted we have been able to appoint industry leader T-SQUARED to partner with us on this task.’’

The Trent Gateway site will have the capability to develop and manufacture a range of dosage forms including oral solid dosage forms, liquids, semi-solids, nasal and inhaled products, allowing it to support early formulation development and provide clinical trial supplies from Phase 1 to Phase 3. The GMP facility layout, equipment and containment capabilities have also been designed to align with larger scale process trains, supporting batch scales of up to 250kg.