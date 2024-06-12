UPS Healthcare Expands European Hub

UPS Healthcare has announced an expansion of its European hub facility in Roermond, the Netherlands by 21,860 sqm, adding in-demand freezer farm capacity, a crucial link in a strong and reliable supply chain for a growing number of complex biopharma products.

The expansion means the campus now has over 200 ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers which can store products at -80°C. The upgrades also included the addition of approximately 3,200 pallet positions for storage at 2°C to 8°C.

The facility’s expansion meets the needs of a booming and innovating market, which requires advanced, temperature-controlled logistics. The global market for biologic therapeutic drugs is set to increase from $373.5 billion in 2024 to $615 billion by 2029.

The hub has also seen 2,500 solar panels installed, providing over 1.2 gWh of energy, equivalent to the yearly power use of over 450 households. These panels also enable UPS to send power back to the grid, helping support local sustainability efforts with renewable energy. This initiative aligns with UPS's goal to power 25% of facilities with renewable electricity by 2025 and reach 100% by 2035.

The pharma industry faces unique sustainability challenges, with the industry’s Scope 3 emissions – defined as activities carried out by suppliers such as transport and packaging – being nearly five times higher than Scope 1 and 2 emissions combined.

“Society’s healthcare needs are changing, and thanks to next generation treatments practitioners can provide patient care like never before. These complex treatments are time-and-temperature-sensitive and require the highest level of precision end-to-end logistics solutions, from the lab to the patient.” said Anouk Hesen, Operations Director, UPS Healthcare West Europe. “By expanding this facility, we’re extending our cold chain capabilities to support a rapidly growing and innovating market.”

Close to UPS’s European air hub at Cologne Bonn Airport, the hub has direct access to major ports including Rotterdam, Antwerp and Amsterdam. Through its ground fleet, including temperature-controlled vehicles, Roermond is within 1,000km of 80% Europe’s addressable Healthcare market, allowing for 24h delivery to most of these areas.

In 2023, UPS Healthcare more than doubled the footprint of our dedicated healthcare facilities since 2020. This new facility is connected to a global network of 17 million ft² (1.6 million m²) of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare space, with 10 million ft² (930,000 m²) dedicated to the cold chain.