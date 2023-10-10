UPS Healthcare Launches Reverse Logistics Service in Europe

UPS Healthcare has launched UPS Pickup Point locations for laboratory customers across key European healthcare markets including the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain.

The push for rapid clinical trials and new drug development, combined with the growth of decentralised and virtual trials, is making clinical laboratory logistics more complex than ever. To add to the challenge, healthcare facilities are complex, with time-sensitive samples coming in from various clinical units, often across wide campuses working to different schedules.

“As we tackle global healthcare challenges and the needs of individual patients, every specimen counts. Connected to our global network, UPS Pickup Point locations provide our customers with unique new solutions to manage the reverse logistics of getting specimens to labs. Our customers continue to trust UPS Healthcare to manage their complex logistics needs so they can focus on what they do best,” said UPS Healthcare President John Bolla.

Unique among logistics providers in Europe, this service creates a “many-to-one” reverse logistics solution that establishes pickup confirmation and visibility of time-sensitive specimens. This reduces complexity for healthcare companies by decreasing the number of collection sites, improving reliability, control, and streamlining their shipment of samples to a central lab.

Working with the recently expanded UPS Premier capability, UPS Pickup Point locations mark another step in ongoing service and technology expansions to meet the evolving needs of critical time- and temperature-sensitive healthcare shippers.

UPS Healthcare is building a pan-European cold chain network that works with a globally connected, tech-enabled network. By the end of 2023, the business will have more than doubled the footprint of its dedicated healthcare facilities since 2020, offering customers access to faster shipping times and greater production flexibility.