VectorY appoints biotech leader Adam Rosenberg as Chair of the Board

VectorY Therapeutics, a biotech company developing innovative vectorised antibody therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, has announced the appointment of Adam Rosenberg as the new Chair of the Board.

Boston-based Mr Rosenberg brings over 20 years of experience in building and leading life sciences companies, primarily in the neuroscience space. He replaces Dr Carlo Incerti who is stepping down from the company’s board.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for VectorY as the company advances towards clinical development with a pipeline of strongly differentiated vectorised antibody treatments for neurodegenerative disorders.

“As we welcome Adam to VectorY as Chair of the Board, I would also like to thank Carlo for his leadership, guidance and dedication to VectorY since our founding,” commented Sander van Deventer, Founder and CEO of VectorY. “Adam is a seasoned biotech and independent executive with a proven track record in building successful businesses and teams. I am excited to be working with Adam and our board as VectorY advances to its next phase of growth, from a preclinical to clinical stage company, and as we expand our footprint in the US.”

“I am delighted to join VectorY at such a pivotal moment in the company’s development. The team has already made significant strides in researching and developing novel treatments with disease-modifying potential for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help drive VectorY's pioneering efforts in this field and be a part of the company’s future growth,” added Adam Rosenberg, Chair of the Board at VectorY.

Adam is Chair of the Board of Directors at Seamless Therapeutics and Ambagon Therapeutics, and also serves as a Director on the boards of other venture-backed and public biotechnology companies. He was the founding CEO of Aliada Therapeutics, Athenen Therapeutics (merged with Eliem Therapeutics: ELYM) and Sionna Therapeutics.

Prior to that, he was President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Rodin Therapeutics until its 2019 acquisition. Adam also served as CEO and Co-Founder of Link Medicine, a company focused on developing disease-modifying neurodegenerative therapies and as CEO and Co-Founder of Teleos Therapeutics, a neuroscience drug discovery platform company.