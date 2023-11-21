Verici DX Reaches Global Licensing and Commercialisation Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific

× Expand Shutterstock

Verici Dx plc have announced that it has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to further develop an assay for pre-transplant prognostic testing for risk of early kidney rejection.

The exclusive license grants Thermo Fisher the rights to develop and offer an assay for pre-transplant risk assessment as a Laboratory Developed Test in its CLIA laboratory in the U.S., as well as worldwide rights. The aim is to develop a test that can risk stratify patients based on their likely immune response to a transplanted kidney and, as a result, enable clinicians to make more informed decisions about post-transplant and immunosuppressive management.

Commenting on the agreement, Sara Barrington, CEO of Verici Dx said: “We are incredibly proud of our advancements in transforming potential outcomes for kidney transplant patients. By collaborating with Thermo Fisher, we believe we can accelerate the development of our technology, helping ensure that it reaches those who need it the most.”

Nicole Brockway, President, Transplant Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said: “There is a significant need for effective tests that can identify the risk of transplant rejection early to help inform treatment decisions. Our hope is that this licensing agreement will allow us to develop a new prognostic assay that will expand and strengthen our portfolio of transplant testing solutions, demonstrating our commitment to enabling clinicians and improving the lives of patients throughout the pre- and post-transplant journey.”