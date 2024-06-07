Vetter Announces Plans to Expand Its Capacity in the U.S. and Germany

× Expand Shutterstock

Vetter have announced its plans to move and expand its Development Services site from Skokie, Illinois, to Des Plaines, further investing in its U.S. footprint. Simultaneously, the company plans additional major investment in its commercial business in the state of Saarland, located in the Southwest of Germany bordering France and Luxembourg, to complement its growth and capacity expansions in Ravensburg and Langenargen which are currently underway. This adds more capacity for future customers around the globe as the injectable industry is witnessing a rise in outsourcing development, manufacturing, assembly and packaging needs to CDMOs.

“As an independent and family-owned company, we prioritize thoughtful and strategic planning to support our long-term business growth,” shared Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. “With these investments we reaffirm our commitment on both continents and enable that Vetter Pharma will continue to be part of a growing market in the future.”

This development plan involves a construction project at the Des Plaines site and the relocation and expansion of Vetter Development Services U.S. from the Illinois Science and Technology Park over the next years. New buildings for clinical manufacturing and related services will be constructed. The move will effectively double the capacity of Vetter Development Services in the U.S. and provide ample space for future expansion opportunities.

Vetter executives have been given the approval to exercise an additional commercial production site in Saarlouis, Saarland. This decision aligns with the recently approved ‘German Pharmaceutical Strategy‘, and the significant growth of investments in research and production facilities in Germany by leading pharmaceutical companies. Another factor for this decision is the extensive experience of the CDMO with production building projects in Germany, which will enhance the predictability of construction costs and planning time. In addition, this experience supports immediate access to an existing network of suppliers and the use of the company’s internal infrastructure.