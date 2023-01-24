Vividion Therapeutics appoints new CEO to advance precision therapeutics

Vividion Therapeutics, a biopharma company developing precision therapeutics for cancers and immune disorders, and a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, announced that current president and head of R&D, Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D., will be appointed the new CEO of Vividion and will join the board of directors.

Key highlights:

President and head of R&D, Aleksandra Rizo, is appointed the role of CEO of Vividion Therapeutics - and will join the board of directors.

of Vividion Therapeutics - and will join the board of directors. Jeffrey Hatfield becomes chairman of the board of directors at Vividion - supporting the growth and maturation of Vividion towards a clinical-stage company.

at Vividion - supporting the growth and maturation of Vividion towards a clinical-stage company. Both transitions will support Vividion in its mission to unlock previously undruggable target biology with precision therapeutics for cancers and immune disorders.

Jeffrey Hatfield, current chief executive officer, will transition to the position of chairman of the board of directors at Vividion.

Vividion will continue its mission to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable target biology with precision therapeutics for cancers and immune disorders.

Under Jeffrey Hatfield’s leadership since 2020, Vividion has grown from a small, research startup to a mid-sized successful biotech company with nearly 200 employees. The company is already advancing multiple novel biology programs towards the clinic and has more than a dozen similar pipeline opportunities emerging in early discovery. In his new role, Jeffrey Hatfield will continue to take an active role in the growth and maturation of Vividion towards a clinical-stage company, providing guidance and support on both corporate and R&D strategy.

"It is an incredibly exciting time at Vividion, as we are starting to advance multiple programs from our chemoproteomics platform in the clinic and our research pipeline and strategic partnerships continue to accelerate," said Jeffrey Hatfield. "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity over the past two years to lead this world-class team at Vividion, and to partner with Bayer to realise our full potential. In my new role as board chair, I look forward to continuing to work with the board and Aleksandra to bring our precision therapeutics to the patients who desperately need them."

"Jeff has been a key driving force behind Vividion’s growth. We are very grateful for his visionary leadership and pleased that he will continue to work closely with us in his new role as chairman of the board," said Stefan Oelrich, member of the board of management of Bayer AG and president of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division. "With Aleksandra as the new CEO, I am certain Vividion will continue to thrive and advance in its mission to bring transformative treatments to patients. We are excited about the future ahead and look forward to working with this highly-respected leader."

Since joining Vividion in 2022, Aleksandra Rizo has been the leader of the company’s research and development organisation, helping to shape the portfolio and advance the chemoproteomics platform. To aid in the transition to Vividion’s next phase of growth, Aleksandra Rizo has extensive industry leadership experience building a small biotech as well as a deep understanding of how to work and thrive within a large pharmaceutical ecosystem. An accomplished clinician and oncology expert with a true entrepreneurial spirit, Aleksandra Rizo has brought various programs from discovery, through clinical development to submission, a critical skill as the Vividion pipeline matures.

"We have begun our journey to change medicine and remove the boundaries of druggability for a variety of diseases including cancer and immune disorders," stated Aleksandra Rizo. "Our programs are nearly all targeting proteins the industry has previously viewed as undruggable and indicate the potential to deliver enormous value to patients, if successful. I look forward to working with Jeff and the board as we continue to excel in our discovery efforts and transition into a clinical-stage company. I cannot imagine a more exciting time to lead Vividion."