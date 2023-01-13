Withers grows international life sciences team with new star hires

International law firm, Withers continues its rapid growth strategy in the life sciences sector and in its Boston team with the arrival of new partners Tom Meyers and Zachary Hyde.

Both join from Brown Rudnick's Boston office, where Tom led the Intellectual Property Practice Group and was founder and chair of the firm’s Life Sciences Practice Group.

As Withers continues to focus on the globally significant interface between private capital, philanthropy and scientific innovation these hires are a major advance in the firm's existing capabilities in the US, UK, Europe and across South East Asia.

Tom and Zack work primarily with clients in the life sciences sector. They develop, implement, and monetise innovation, spanning areas such as diagnostics, medical devices, life science tools and technology platforms, genomics and therapeutics.

With over 20 years' experience working with life sciences clients, Tom is recognised for creating the foundational IP strategies for numerous successful companies. Alongside senior roles at Brown Rudnick and Cooley, Tom also served as vice president and general counsel of Helicos BioSciences Corporation.

Jeremy Wakeham, CEO of Withers' Business division, commented: “We are seeing more and more interest in investing private capital in the life sciences sector and have been actively building on our capabilities on a global scale in response to the needs of our clients. Our Boston practice is a focal point in representing the industry's entrepreneurs and innovators.

"Our life sciences, venture capital and corporate teams in the city continue to go from strength to strength, with Tom and Zack bringing outstanding reputations and a strong following to our well-established international life sciences team. Having already worked with members of our UK Withers tech team in the past, the transatlantic flow of work will only strengthen as more inter-connections are made."

Tom adds: “We love what Withers is doing in Boston and around the world – building a hub of excellence for life science and pharma businesses and the investors that back them. Zack and I see huge opportunities to assist clients around the world in growing and increasing the value of their businesses. Withers is in a unique global position to help life science companies succeed and we are thrilled to be part of the team."

Withers' growing Boston team consists of seven partners and eight associates, and was joined most recently by corporate partner Alex Khalarian in November 2022.