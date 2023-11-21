World-Class Health Innovation Hub to be Built in Govan

The University of Glasgow and Kadans Science Partner, supported by Scottish Enterprise, are delighted to announce the construction of a new Health Innovation Hub in Govan, setting the stage for a thriving life sciences cluster in the area.

Work on the new Health Innovation Hub has begun, and is due for completion in summer 2025. Morrison Construction have been appointed as the main contractor. The Hub will attract new innovative businesses into the area, and deliver local benefits to the community through job creation.

The Hub is a flagship investment within the University’s Glasgow Riverside Innovation District (GRID). It will be home to commercial businesses as well as the University of Glasgow-led Living Laboratory for Precision Medicine – an internationally leading programme supported by UKRI Strength in Places Funding, which is focused on translating cutting edge research and healthcare innovation into a real-world clinical setting. A key aspect of the programme will be to enhance collaboration and partnerships between academia, industry, clinicians and the community in order to better tackle healthcare challenges for the benefit of patients and the NHS. It is hoped the world-leading work carried out here will go on to help address some of the biggest healthcare challenges faced nationally and globally.

Designed to be highly flexible, the Hub includes both laboratory and office space for life science and health businesses, with research links to both the University of Glasgow and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. There will be an accessible ground floor, with a café and collaboration space, to create a useable space for the local community. The building will also be home to a ‘Digital Health Validation Lab,’ which will enhance the evaluation and validation of digital health technologies for clinical use, accelerating their adoption into clinical practice.

Professor Iain McInnes, University of Glasgow Vice-Principal and Head of the College of Medical, Veterinary & Life Sciences, said: “The University and Kadans Health Innovation Hub will be the cornerstone of our UKRI Strength in Places-funded Living Laboratory for Precision Medicine.

“The world-class facilities created here will be key to the supportive and dynamic ecosystem that brings together academics, industry partners and the NHS to achieve this goal. The Health Innovation Hub will be a catalyst for collaboration and innovation to better tackle global healthcare challenges, bringing real-world benefits to patients and the NHS.”

Uzma Khan, Vice Principal of Economic Development and Innovation at the University of Glasgow said: “We are proud to be partnering with Kadans Science Partner and supported by Scottish Enterprise to deliver the Health Innovation Hub in Govan. This is a hugely exciting project which speaks to our ambitions to expand the life sciences cluster in Govan, and our mission as a civic university.

“As a flagship project for the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District, we will commit to working closely with the community and with key stakeholders such as Clyde College, to ensure benefits are meaningful and delivered locally, and to capitalise on the opportunities for new employment and growth for Govan and across Glasgow”.

James Dawson, Development Manager at Kadans Science Partner said: “We are delighted to be beginning construction on our new Health Innovation Hub. Along with our existing facilities at West of Scotland Science Park, this project cements Glasgow and in particular the communities of Govan and Linthouse, as key pillars in our UK growth strategy.

Partnering with the University of Glasgow and with support from Scottish Enterprise, we look forward to collaborating on the future success of the Health Innovation Hub.”