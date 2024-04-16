Xylem Launches Breakthrough Single Use Pumping Solution

Xylem has announced the launch of the Jabsco PureFlo 21 Single Use pump, a breakthrough solution for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The new pump features an adjustable, integrated pressure relief valve – the first of its kind in single use pumping technology – to minimise risk of fluid contamination and maximise operator safety.

The new pumping solution has also been designed to support more sustainable manufacturing processes in pharmaceutical engineering. The multi-membrane, diaphragm pump comes equipped with a disposable pump head made from polypropylene plastic and contains 40% less material when compared to conventional single use pumps.

“Single use technology is critical to speeding up product development time, and with the PureFlo 21 Single Use, companies can bring new products to market quickly while reducing environmental impacts,”said Adam Hart, Global Product Manager at Xylem. “This breakthrough solution is also the first of its kind to feature an adjustable pressure relief valve, compliant with stringent UK and European regulatory requirements, to enhance operator safety and minimise the risk of fluid contamination.”

The PureFlo 21 Single Use is also the first single use pump to feature five pumping chambers. This unique design, coupled with a middle cone to optimise flow-through, guarantees the lowest fluid pulsation possible. The gentle, synchronised movement of the pump head membranes increase flow, and because there are no rotating parts to cause friction, the pump maintains operational quality and integrity – even in the most demanding applications.

The inputs and outputs of the pump’s head can also be accessed simultaneously, acting as a distribution node for optimal performance. A total of six different connection options provides greater flexibility, and if the application calls for a full stainless-steel pump, the versatile plastic heads can be used on third party models.

“We’re incredibly proud to unveil this new product at INTERPHEX 2024,” Hart continued. “Product containment and speed-to-market requirements are crucial in highly sensitive biologics manufacturing and development processes. The Jabsco PureFlo 21 Single Use is well positioned to revolutionise biologics production by speeding up product development time while minimising the risk of fluid contamination, lowering cleaning and sterilisation costs, and minimising downtime.”

Each pump head is hand assembled in a cleanroom that is an accredited ISO7 class cleanroom, under GMP guidelines taken from the orange guide. The adjustable integrated pressure relief valve is compliant under 2014/68/EU & SI 2016 No.1105. All processes are covered by a certified ISO 9001 quality management system.