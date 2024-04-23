Zealand Pharma Partners with Benchling

× Expand Shutterstock

Benchling announced that Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines, has selected the Benchling R&D Cloud as its central source of truth for scientific data, collaboration, and insights. Teams across Zealand will use the Benchling R&D Cloud to capture, analyse, and share stability data internally and with their external contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) partners, in compliance with GxP.

“Our research progresses quickly, every action needs to be traceable and verifiable. Scientists and partners can’t be slowed down by siloed systems or a lack of consistent data,” said Ludo Otterbein, Head of IT at Zealand Pharma. “Connecting the lab and automating data capture and sharing through technology is a critical priority. Benchling will provide Zealand with the digital data foundation that helps us safely and confidently scale new use cases and partners.”

Zealand is a Nasdaq Copenhagen 25 (OMX C25) Index company with a mission to change lives with next generation peptide medicines, focusing on metabolic diseases such as obesity. The company works across many CMOs and partners and requires real-time access to data and secure, compliant information exchange. Zealand will deploy Benchling as a GxP-compliant platform for their development teams, including process development. With Benchling, Zealand scientists will benefit from increased control and visibility of data, fewer data transfer steps, and intuitive reporting and analytics, including native integrations with tools like JMP.

“Zealand is a fast-growing biotech in a competitive space, and they know that a strong digital strategy is key to success,” said Bob Burke, General Manager of Benchling EMEA. “Benchling R&D Cloud gives Zealand the modern technology to streamline and accelerate its development, compliance, and partner needs. We look forward to building on this collaboration and supporting Zealand’s innovation.”