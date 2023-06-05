MM Packaging Spearheads Anticounterfeiting Discussion at PHARMAP 2023

× Expand Counterfeit

MM Packaging, a global supplier of secondary packaging, is set to share its knowledge on anticounterfeiting and serialisation at the forthcoming Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging (PHARMAP) 2023 Congress.

MM Group, the parent company of MM Packaging, is a leading global producer of folding cartons, processing over 800,000 tonnes each year through its international network of 46 plants across 20 countries. Specialising in consumer packaging and printing, the group develops and manufactures packaging materials for consumer goods. It has a robust presence in Europe and additional production facilities in the Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

David González Paino, Technical Account Manager for MM Packaging’s Pharma & Healthcare Unit, will lead a roundtable discussion on 13 June at the PHARMAP 2023 Congress in Geneva. The discussion will revolve around the preventative measures that brands can take to safeguard their products.

Gonzalez's presentation will outline the progression of anticounterfeiting measures and will address topics ranging from serialisation to PROFOUND Micro-optics. The discussion, sponsored by MM Packaging, will be moderated by Frederic Albinyana from Crane Micro-optics, an anticounterfeiting expert.

The agenda for the roundtable includes case studies on countering falsification, strategies for safeguarding pharma supply chains against counterfeits, and the role of technology and customs-pharma industry cooperation in combatting illicit medicines.

"Serialisation implementation has emerged as a significant recent development in the pharma and healthcare packaging realm. Coupled with other anticounterfeiting attributes, we're witnessing a surge in enhanced security features in packaging," said Mr. Gonzalez. He further elaborated on the exclusive partnership with Crane Micro-optics, highlighting the introduction of next-generation anticounterfeiting technology to the pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging sectors.

PHARMAP Congress, an annual gathering of pharma professionals, focuses on establishing new partnerships and highlighting emerging industry trends. This year's event, expected to attract over 250 professionals, will discuss major industry concerns, including counterfeiting, pharma 4.0, and the emerging trends in pharmaceutical packaging design.