Accord launches chemotherapy drug for brain tumours and blood cancers

Accord Healthcare, a generic pharmaceutical company, has added Carmustine to its line of chemotherapy drugs. The drug is formulated as a sterile lyophilised (freeze-dried) powder to be reconstituted for intravenous infusion.

Key highlights:

Carmustine is approved for use by the FDA , for sole or combined use, in the treatment of certain types of brain tumors and blood cancers.

Carmustine is an anti-cancer chemotherapy drug now being offered by Accord Healthcare.

Accord is continuing to support US healthcare providers in prescribing accessible and affordable oncology medications.

Carmustine is therapeutically equivalent to Avet Pharmaceuticals's BiCNU and approved for use in the treatment of certain types of brain tumors and blood cancers. Accord is offering Carmustine in a 50-mg size, as well as the new, larger 300-mg strength, which was not previously available in the market and overcomes the potential need to use multiple vials of the smaller size.

"We are proud to be able to provide Carmustine Lyo. injection in a unique dosage size that is not currently available in the market. Adding this chemotherapy drug to our portfolio illustrates Accord's commitment in the US market to support healthcare providers in prescribing accessible oncology medications," said Accord's vice president of Institutional Sales, Kevin Congdon.

Carmustine Lyo. Injection is approved by the FDA to be used alone or with other drugs to treat glioblastoma, astrocytoma, medulloblastoma, and other types of malignant brain tumors; relapsed or refractory Hodgkin's lymphoma (the disease has recurred or has not gotten better with other treatment); multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects the bone marrow; and relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (the disease has recurred or has not gotten better with other treatment).

Carmustine is an anti-cancer (antineoplastic) chemotherapy drug classified as an alkylating agent. It works by helping to halt the growth of cancer cells (cancer cell division).

Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found on the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

Carmustine was originally approved by the FDA in 1977.