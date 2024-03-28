Akebia Receives FDA Approval of Vafseo

× Expand Shutterstock

Akebia Therapeutics have announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vafseo (vadadustat) tablets for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least three months. Vafseo is a once-daily oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor that activates the physiologic response to hypoxia to stimulate endogenous production of erythropoietin to manage anemia. Vafseo is now approved in 37 countries.

"With the approval of Vafseo in the U.S., we're proud to deliver an alternative treatment option for the hundreds of thousands of Americans on dialysis who are diagnosed with anemia due to CKD," said John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Akebia. "At Akebia we are committed to kidney patients, a dedication that has driven our team to achieve this milestone. We believe this commitment uniquely positions the company to execute a successful launch designed to drive toward a potential new oral standard of care for dialysis patients."

The approval of Vafseo for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least three months is based on efficacy and safety data from the INNO 2 VATE program and an assessment of post marketing safety data from Japan where VAFSEO was launched in August 2020. Results from the INNO 2 VATE program were published in the New England Journal of Medicine: (N Engl J Med 2021; 384:1601-1612); (N Engl J Med 2021; 384:1589-1600). See the Important Safety Information section below, including BOXED WARNING regarding increased risk of death, myocardial infarction, stroke, venous thromboembolism and thrombosis of vascular access.

Approximately 500,000 adult patients in the U.S. on dialysis suffer from anemia due to CKD, which may be associated with many adverse clinical outcomes. The burden of managing uncontrolled anemia in CKD patients can be substantial, both in terms of healthcare costs and the impact on patients, healthcare providers and caregivers. Today, most CKD patients are treated for anemia with injectable erythropoiesis-stimulating agents mostly administered at dialysis centres. "Patients receiving maintenance dialysis would benefit from additional therapeutic options that can effectively increase and maintain hemoglobin concentrations within guideline-recommended target ranges," said Glenn M. Chertow, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology at Stanford University and Co-Chair of the independent Executive Steering Committee for PRO 2 TECT and INNO 2 VATE, the global Phase 3 clinical development programs for Vafseo.

Mr. Butler added, "We are tremendously grateful for the patients, physicians, investigators, and site coordinators who participated in our clinical trials that led to this important approval. This milestone is the culmination of years of perseverance by Akebia employees and partners committed to bettering the lives of people impacted by kidney disease."