Alvotech Signs U.S. Agreement

Alvotech, a global biotech company specialising in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced a long-term agreement with a strategic partner to further enhance access to Adalimumab-ryvk in the U.S. market, the newly U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to Humira.

“This new partnership agreement supports our financial guidance and reflects Alvotech’s strong commitment to increasing patient access to more affordable healthcare,” said Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech.

The current multi-product commercialisation partnership between Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech remains unchanged and Teva will continue to commercialise adalimumab-ryvk under the SIMLANDI brand in the U.S.